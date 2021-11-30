Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative is inaccurate

The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “ House of Gucci.” In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is “anything but accurate” and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all.
The Guccis, who have no association anymore with the global luxury brand bearing their name, have been concerned about the Ridley Scott film from the beginning. Now that it’s out, they’re taking issue with specifics, including the idea that Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted and imprisoned for hiring a hitman to kill Maurizio Gucci, is depicted as a victim in a male-dominated company.