Groups that won suits over Ohio maps submit their own plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The winners of lawsuits challenging Ohio's gerrymandered legislative maps submitted their own plan for new lines to the state's redistricting panel Friday, signaling a possible path to ending legal wrangling as 2022 elections approach.
“Our teams worked with redistricting experts and data analysts to create constitutional maps that are technically perfect, and that accurately reflect Ohio voter preferences and Ohio communities," ACLU of Ohio legal director Freda Levenson said in a statement.