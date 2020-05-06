Groups: COVID-19 shows need for family leave program

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Backers of paid family leave for North Dakota workers will again push legislation to establish a program in the state, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of its need.

“The coronavirus, or a health crisis of any type, can put a family in extreme financial difficulty,” said Kristie Wolff, executive director of the North Dakota Women’s Network.

The nonprofit and the North Dakota AFL-CIO on Wednesday launched its renewed effort for a paid family leave law, saying the state “must do more to protect workers during critical life-changing circumstances.”

Paid family leave legislation in North Dakota has been largely backed by Democrats but has failed in the Republican-controlled Legislature over the years. That includes in 2019 with a bill to use $5 million of earnings from the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account to start the program, to be paid off by contributions from employees and employers after 20 years. Businesses with more than 50 employees would be required to participate.

Fargo Democratic Rep. Karla Rose Hanson’s bill offered up to 12 weeks of coverage annually, and a maximum of $4,000 a month for employees needing personal or family care.

Hanson said at the time that “countless North Dakota families face the problem of choosing between their job and temporarily taking care of a loved one."

That bill got a “do not pass” in committee and was thumped 17-75 in the full chamber along party lines.

Backers have not yet crafted legislation for the session that begins in January but Hanson said she intended to help sponsor whatever bill comes up.

The state’s largest business organization was among the groups that opposed the legislation last year.

Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer said his organization that includes more than 1,000 businesses would likely oppose similar legislation again.

Many companies already offer paid family leave programs “without any government mandate,” Spencer said. Attractive benefit programs allow ëmployers to compete for employees,” he said.

Spencer said Congress already has stepped up to address the issue during the pandemic with its Family First Coronavirus Response Act that guarantees up to 10 paid days off for family or personal care for circumstances related to the coronavirus. It also allows up to 10 weeks of paid leave for parents whose children’s school or day care has been closed.

In light of these extraordinary circumstance, broader leave was needed and warranted,” he said. But it’s not appropriate for the state to impose more regulations on businesses already struggling to survive amid the pandemic, he said.

Wolff, who heads the nonprofit women’s group, said the family leave legislation would not be on the books for at least a year if approved by lawmakers and would not immediately affect businesses.

“It's not something that will happen next month,” she said.