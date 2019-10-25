Group sues to block NC county removing Confederate monument

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A pro-Confederate group wants judges to stop the removal of a monument stationed outside a North Carolina county courthouse since 1907.

WRAL reports that the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit aiming to stop Chatham County's plans to remove the Confederate monument that the group donated more than a century ago.

County commissioners gave the UDC until this month to submit a proposal for what to do with the statue. The group didn't offer a plan, so commissioners voted Monday to take down the statue if the UDC doesn't act by the end of next week.

The lawsuit seeks a court order preventing the monument's removal.

Moves to remove the monument have sparked protests that led to the arrest of six people in the past month.

