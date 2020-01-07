Group plans to re-file Nevada voter redistricting initiative

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada political group planned to revise and resubmit a proposed state constitutional amendment aimed at creating an appointed commission to redraw legislative and U.S. congressional voting districts, the president of the League of Women Voters of Nevada said.

The filing could come as soon as Tuesday with the Nevada secretary of state’s office, league President Sondra Cosgrove said Monday.

Judge James Russell issued an order last week in Carson City District Court saying that Fair Maps Nevada PAC, backed by the league and the advocacy group Indivisible Northern Nevada, may file an amended petition with revisions that the judge suggested would meet constitutional requirements.

Russell’s order followed a Dec. 23 hearing. Refiling could let Fair Maps Nevada begin collecting the nearly 100,000 signatures needed by June 16 to put the initiative before voters in November. The measure would have to pass twice, in 2020 and again in 2022, to become law. Voting districts could be redrawn in 2023.

Attorney Kevin Benson and the Rev. Leonard Jackson didn’t immediately respond to messages about the ruling. Benson sued on Jackson's behalf in November, seeking a court order to prevent signature-gathering and kill the initiative drive.

Russell’s order noted the state Supreme Court requires a proposed constitutional amendment to contain “a straightforward, succinct and non-argumentative statement of what the initiative will accomplish and how it will achieve those goals.”

The judge said Fair Maps Nevada fell short with its proposal submitted Nov. 4 containing “materially misleading statements” describing the proposed commission as “independent” and the mapping of “fair and competitive electoral districts.”

Russell accepted amended language proposed last month by Fair Maps Nevada in a bid to appease Jackson’s challenge.

The revisions removed the reference to “independent;” specified that redistricting by the commission in 2023 “could” replace maps drawn by the state Legislature after the 2020 U.S. Census; and declared the process “will result in the expenditure of state funds.”

Congressional and legislative voting districts can be revised every-10 years after the U.S. Census.

The League of Women Voters has been working nationally to rewrite state redistricting rules after the U.S. Supreme Court decided last June that states should decide disputes about gerrymandering — the process of politicians manipulating voting maps to make it easier for their party to win elections.

Russell allowed language saying the Nevada commission “will ensure, to the extent possible, that the districts comply with the U.S. Constitution, have an approximately equal number of inhabitants, are geographically compact and contiguous, (and) provide equal opportunities for racial and language minorities to participate.”

Redrawn districts also would “respect areas with recognized similarities of interests, including racial, ethnic, economic, social, cultural, geographic or historic identities,” are politically competitive, and “do not unduly advantage or disadvantage a political party.”

The seven-member commission would have four members named by the leaders of the Legislature and three who are neither Republican nor Democrat.

Jackson sued as a voter who could be affected by the law, not as pastor of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in North Las Vegas.

Benson argued the commission wouldn’t work because there is no funding for it and members would still be appointed through the partisan Legislature.