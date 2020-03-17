Grieb’s Pharmacy closing to walk-in traffic

Effective Wednesday, March 17, Grieb's Pharmacy will be closed to all walk-in traffic.

Effective Wednesday, March 17, Grieb’s Pharmacy in Darien will be closed to all walk-in traffic.

In a press release on Tuesday, Grieb’s said the following:

The Coronavirus has presented us with a unique set of challenges to work with within the confines of our small pharmacy. After much thought and concern for the health of the community, as well as our pharmacy team, effective Wednesday, March 18, we be closing our doors to all walk-in traffic.

There will be no interruption in our services as all prescriptions and over the counter items will now be delivered to mailboxes or front steps if required. Certain prescriptions will require a front door delivery to guarantee successful transfer.

For the time being, there will be a $3 charge for delivery to Darien or Rowayton. For zones out of this area, we will have to charge a fee of $5. As this is an ongoing situation, please continue to be patient while we get this system in place and if an additional changes need to be made.

Here’s how it works:

1.Please call us, use our app (My Community Pharmacy) or email us your prescription refill requests. Requests can be sent to pharmacist@griebspharmacy.com. Please provide your name, address, refill number, and cell phone number should we need to contact you. If you do not have an account with us, please provide credit card information as well. We can no longer accept cash or checks upon delivery.

2. If your doctor sends your prescription to us electronically or calls it in, we will call you or text you to ask if you need anything added to your order before we deliver. If you are unsure if the phone number in our records is accurate, please call or email to update.

3. All Narcotic prescription deliveries will need a front door delivery. We will call or text ahead to make sure you are home, and our driver will wait to ensure the prescription is brought into your house upon delivery. Signatures temporarily will be suspended.

4. All over the counter products can be ordered by calling our store and asking to speak to our out-front staff. Alternatively, again you may email us at pharmacist@griebspharmacy.com.

5. Customers that have been given a written prescription by their doctor, may send a picture of their prescription to the previously mentioned email. Next, the customer should place the prescription hard copy in their mailbox, or other specified area, for the driver to exchange with the prescription medicine upon delivery. If you do not have access to an email account please call the store and we can make other arrangements.

Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience as we work together to keep our community safe.