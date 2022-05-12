Greenwich nonprofit gives $200K to Bridgeport hydroponic garden, New Haven rent support organizations

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — Fifty families will receive aid to prevent losing their homes, while a new hydroponic farm will provide fresh vegetables in a food desert — thanks to more than $200,000 in grants recently awarded by a local charitable organization to two Bridgeport-serving nonprofits.
Impact Fairfield County is a women’s collective giving organization that annually distributes thousands of dollars in funding to local nonprofits. During its May 4 meeting held at the Woodway Club in Darien, the organization parsed through five finalists to award two $100,000 grants and three $20,000 grants.