Greenpeace chief warns of 'greenwashing' at UN climate talks Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 7:23 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — The head of environmental group Greenpeace on Thursday warned against efforts by countries and corporations at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow to “greenwash” their ongoing pollution of the planet.
The summit hosted by Britain has been described as “ the world’s last best chance ” to prevent global warming from reaching dangerous levels, and it is expected to see a flurry of new commitments from governments and businesses to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gases.