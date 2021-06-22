Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over wife's killing June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 6:02 a.m.
1 of14 Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, left, escorted by police officers arrives to the prosecutor's office at a court to give evidence, in Athens, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Anagnostopoulos was charged last Friday with the murder of his British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, 20, whose death he had initially claimed was caused by burglars during a brutal invasion of their home on the outskirts of Athens. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek helicopter pilot is appearing in court in Athens on charges of premeditated murder over the death of his young wife, who authorities say he confessed to killing after claiming for more than a month that the woman had died during a brutal home robbery.
Pilot and flight instructor Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, arrived in court Tuesday in Athens wearing a bulletproof vest and under heavy police guard. He is accused of killing Caroline Crouch, 20, who died of suffocation on May 11 at the couple’s home on the outskirts of Athens.