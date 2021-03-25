Greek Independence Day events culminate in military parade ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 4:31 a.m.
1 of29 Members of the Presidential Guard walk in front of the Parthenon temple atop of Acropolis Hill before the Greek flag raising ceremony in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Greece celebrates the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence against the Ottoman Empire. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s celebrations for the bicentenary of the start of the nation’s war of independence are culminating in a military parade and warplane flyby in Athens on Thursday, the country’s Independence Day.
But with Greece struggling to tackle a renewed surge of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that have strained the health system to its limits, no spectators from the public were allowed to attend.
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS