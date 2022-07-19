Greece: Hundreds evacuated as fire nears mountain suburbs THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press July 19, 2022
DRAFI, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind.
The Fire Service said 15 planes and nine helicopters were involved in the firefighting effort on the slopes of Mount Penteli, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Athens before being grounded at nightfall.
THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS