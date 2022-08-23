Greece: 1.9 billion-euro subsidy for September power hikes Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 9:12 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - Steam rises from a cooling tower at the Agios Dimitrios power plant of Public Power Company (PPC) outside Kozani city, northern Greece, on Friday, June 3, 2022. Greece will provide 1.9 billion euros ($1.89 billion dollars) in subsidies for September to help households and businesses cope with increasing energy prices, the environment and energy minister announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's government plans to provide 1.9 billion euros ($1.89 billion dollars) in subsidies next month to help households and businesses cope with increasing electricity prices, the environment and energy minister announced on Tuesday.
Greece is one of several European countries using subsidies to help businesses and residents meet soaring energy costs triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The amount the Greek government plans for September offsets is up from 1.1 billion euros in August.