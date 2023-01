The Grand Slam Gala for Grassroots Committee is working on its big fundraiser with plans for a spring event.

The gala, set for April 1 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, will benefit the youth of the Norwalk/Stamford Grassroots Tennis and Education Program.

Grassroots is a nonprofit organization that combines tennis instruction with leadership development, social emotional learning, college and career readiness and academic enrichment for low-income youth in Norwalk and Stamford.

Co-chairs for the event are Harlan Stone and Michelle Mauboussin.

Other committee members are Liz Mackie, Rachel Greenspon, Maria das Neves, Susan Stone, Alexandra Howe, Holly Hurd, Kendra Seth, Maha Mostofi, Jayne Jepsen, Shelby Smith, Melissa Escajadillo, Jennifer Kennedy, Evan Clark, Nicole Brady, Tara Cochran, Yvette Eenkema Van Dijk, Emily Overbay, Kelly Hoffman, Liz Fleischman, Samantha Hayes, Steffi Loomis, Katherine McKenna, Cara Ott and Philip Rehg.

For more information about the event, email Samantha Hayes at samantha@ngtenniseducation.org.

Tracy Marra takes oath of office in House

State Rep. Tracy Marra, R-141, joined her colleagues earlier this month in taking the oath of office for the General Assembly representing Darien and Norwalk.

“I am honored the people of Darien and Norwalk have placed their trust in me and I am looking forward to ... the start of the committee process, public hearings and session days,” Marra said.

“Taking the oath inside the beautiful Capitol building takes your breath away and seeing old friends and meeting so many new legislators today really underscores the importance of public service,” she said.

Republican House Leader Vincent Candelora appointed Marra to the legislature’s Education Committee, Public Health Committee and Transportation Committee.

Marra and her family have made Darien their home after living abroad for several years. An active volunteer, she is a board member of the Darien Community Association and co-chair for the Darien Neighbors, Global Players speaker series, an annual fundraiser for the DCA. She also volunteers with Pitter Patter Feline Rescue — a grassroots animal rescue group — and has fostered nearly 100 kittens.

Citizen's Police Academy accepting participants

The Darien Police Department is once again presenting its Citizen's Police Academy.

It gives community members a chance to become acquainted with the roles and responsibilities of the department and its officers.

The Citizen’s Police Academy offers a sample of police training to each participant from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from Feb. 2 to March 16 at Darien Police Headquarters. The number of participants is limited.

Applicants must be at least 18 or older, a town of Darien resident or business owner and have no criminal record.

The seven training sessions will be about two hours each, allowing participants to experience some of the highlights of police training and learn about the general operations of the department.

Presentations will include the basics of criminal law, search and seizure, patrol tactics, modified firearms training, crime scene processing and an introduction to the department’s different specialized units.

The program is not an accredited certification course to become a sworn police officer.

For more information about the Citizen’s Police Academy, contact Officer Amanda Hinkley via email at ahinkley@darienct.gov or Officer Kathleen Gelineau at kgelineau@darienct.gov.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 27. To register, visit www.darienpolice.org

STEM scholarship awarded to UConn student

Person to Person, a Darien-based social services nonprofit agency, and The Lewis H. Nash Foundation are partnering to award a new annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Math scholarship.

The foundation trustees are honoring its namesake, Lewis Nash, by awarding an annual scholarship of $5,000 to a student who meets P2P’s eligibility guidelines and is enrolled in a STEM program.

This year’s first scholarship has been awarded to Alexandra Blas, a junior at the University of Connecticut who is studying allied health sciences with an interest in pursuing a doctorate in genetics and genome studies in the future.

“P2P is honored to receive this scholarship grant from the Lewis H. Nash Foundation,” P2P CEO Nancy Coughlin said. “Our scholarship committee selected Ms. Blas as the recipient based on her incredible work ethic and dedication to helping others through science.”

The P2P Scholarship Program supports promising students from low-income families living in Fairfield County ease the burden of the high cost of college. P2P’s Mentoring 4 Success is a combined scholarship and mentoring program; each year P2P provides about 20 first-generation scholars with adult mentors to help ensure a successful college experience.

For the 2022-23 academic year, P2P has awarded 90 scholarships to local students who are attending 32 schools across five states, including the District of Colombia. About 84 percent are first-generation college students.