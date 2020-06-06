Grants to help historic preservation groups hurt by pandemic

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois historic preservation group is providing financial help to more than a dozen nonprofit organizations that suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 13 groups selected to receive one-time $2,000 grants from Landmarks Illinois were chosen out of nearly 100 applicants. Landmarks Illinois President and CEO Bonnie McDonald said the money will provide financial relief and help the organizations continue to care for historic places and serve their communities.

The organizations include museums, historic buildings or community centers that were forced to close because of the pandemic, slashing revenues. They include Preservation of Egyptian Theater in DeKalb, which owns and operates the Egyptian Theater. The building was constructed in 1929 as a movie palace and vaudeville house and now hosts about 180 events per year, though over 50 were canceled or postponed after Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order.

The Landmarks Illinois grant will help pay utilities and insurance on the historic Lorraine Theatre in Hoopeston, which built in 1921, and to continue historic preservation efforts in Quincy.