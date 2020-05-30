Grant will help Audubon property upgrade aging facilities

LENOX, Mass. (AP) — The Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox has received a $200,000 Massachusetts Cultural Council grant that will support Mass Audubon’s more than $1.1 million project to upgrade aging facilities.

On top of the town’s $300,000 Community Preservation Act grant approved by town meeting voters a year ago, private donors and foundations have pushed the sanctuary’s Opening Doors to Nature capital campaign above $850,000, The Berkshire Eagle reports.

The project, focusing on improved amenities and accessibility, includes an energy-efficient addition to the 1790 program barn with modern restrooms, a new lobby area with educational displays and interpretive maps, an expansive deck for accessible, outdoor programming, bird watching and wildlife viewing; and a small accessible kitchen.

The goal is to broaden the engagement and experiences of visitors of all ages and abilities to connect with nature, according to an announcement from Mass Audubon.

Pleasant Valley, founded in 1929, is a 1,400-acre sanctuary that includes seven miles of trails that draw about 12,000 visitors annually.

The expansion project will allow the facility “to meet the needs of a larger and more diverse audience at the sanctuary year-round,” according to Mass Audubon.

Construction could begin late this summer with potential opening of the new facility next summer.