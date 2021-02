GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police troopers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a teenager after a chase last month, according to a grand jury decision made public Friday.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Goochland County said in a statement that the grand jury, which convened Wednesday, was unanimous in determining criminal charges were not warranted for the two troopers in the Jan. 9 shooting death of Xzavier D, Hill, 18, of Charlottesville.