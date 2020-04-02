Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

Wheat for May lost 8.50 cents at 5.4175 a bushel; May. corn was off 1.25 cents at 3.3350 a bushel, May oats rose 4.25 cents at $2.6450 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 4 cents at $8.5875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell 4.50 cents at $.9282 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle lost 6.75 cents at $1.1067 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs dropped 4.50 cents at $.4470 a pound.