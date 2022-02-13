Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama KEVIN FREKING and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 8:02 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, waits to speak to reporters following bi-partisan passage of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 10, 2022. Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court. Graham has been promoting U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs as his preferred choice to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court, listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 16, 2010. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President Joe Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court. Graham has been promoting Childs as his preferred choice to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Charles Dharapak Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The list of Republicans willing to support President Joe Biden’s forthcoming nominee to the Supreme Court “is longer than you would initially imagine," the Senate's second-ranking Democrat recently teased to reporters.
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin declined to name names. But it’s clear that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is near the top of the list.
KEVIN FREKING and MARY CLARE JALONICK