Graduation week: So it begins! Darien High #Classof2020 picks up caps and gowns

It was a cap and gown pickup like no other, for a graduating class like no other.

Darien High seniors picked up their caps and gowns, awards certificates, honorary cords and other special items at the school today and dropped off homemade signs of appreciation for the DHS faculty and staff to be displayed during the diploma distribution on June 11.

Parent volunteers distributed a Senior Send-Off gift bag from the DHSPA, which includes decorations for the senior family car procession on June 11.