Graduate donates $5 million to UNO's College of Engineering

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A graduate of the University of New Orleans has donated $5 million to the university's College of Engineering in what university officials said was university's largest-ever gift to an academic college.

The college will be named the Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering after Savoie, who made the donation with his wife, Lori Savoie. Robert Savoie received a doctorate in engineering and applied science from the university in 2009 and has held numerous positions at internet technology and engineering related companies.