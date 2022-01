MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley's Graceland will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of the singer and actor's death with new museum exhibits, record giveaways, concerts and other special events at the tourist attraction centered around Presley's life and career in Memphis, Tennessee.

Each year, Graceland commemorates Presley's death with Elvis Week, which includes a candlelight vigil attended by fans from around the world. Presley died in Memphis on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42.