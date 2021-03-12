Governors applaud Biden's vaccine timeline, but need supply KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 4:39 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors largely cheered President Joe Biden's declaration that all Americans should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1, but the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.
California, the nation's most populous state, hasn't set a timeline for giving vaccines to the general public, instead prioritizing older adults, teachers and people in vulnerable neighborhoods. Oregon planned to open eligibility for front-line workers and all adults with disabilities, not the broader population, by May 1.
