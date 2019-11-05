Governor says Medicaid gap is a 'major problem'

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling ballooning Medicaid spending a "major problem" in New York.

Cuomo told reporters Tuesday his administration is considering spending cuts or further budgetary maneuvers to address a $3 billion or $4 billion shortfall for the state fiscal year ending March 31.

A state comptroller's report released Tuesday says the governor should provide more specifics on the shortfall and his administration's response as soon as possible.

The Cuomo administration is blaming the shortfall on costly long-term care, increasing enrollment, less federal funding and payments to financially distressed hospitals.

Cuomo's administration already delayed $1.7 billion in Medicaid payments by three days, into this fiscal year, to abide by a spending cap and avoid payment cuts.