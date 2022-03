MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott requested Thursday that the Legislature appropriate $643,077 in humanitarian aid to support the people of Ukraine — one dollar for every Vermonter.

Scott, a Republican, issued an executive order that also directs state officials to review all contracts for the purchase of Russian-sourced goods and goods produced by Russian entities and “immediately cease purchases and terminate contracts" for them.

“I know there is nothing our small state can do alone to change the outcome of what happens over 4,000 miles away, but I think it’s important we do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need," he said in a news release.

The order also rescinds an executive order from 1990 that established a sister-state relationship between Vermont and the Republic of Karelia, in northwest Russia.

“This agreement was reached at a time of mutual belief in constructive dialogue and openness following the 1985 summit meeting of President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary Mikael S. Gorbachev but has been dormant for many years. Russian government actions in Ukraine make clear its interest in peace and mutual understanding no longer exists," the executive order said.

It calls on any Vermont municipality that has entered into a sister-city/town agreement with a Russian municipality to suspend or terminate the arrangements, “until such time as the Russian municipality opposes current Russian policy toward Ukraine and has a government freely and democratically elected by the people of the municipality."

Scott's order also included that the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery remove Russian-owned liquor from the shelves of state agent stores and stop buying from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice, which he had announced Monday.