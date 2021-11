CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice made another plea for more West Virginians to get their COVID-19 booster shot, noting that only a fraction of the state's vaccinated population has so far received the extra shot.

“You have got to get that booster shot,” Justice said Friday. “Our medical experts would look right at you and say if you’re six months out from your initial vaccines, and you have not gotten your booster shot, you may be no better off than those who never got vaccinated.”