Governor, first lady, continue tradition of fair sleepover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing the tradition of a sleep-over at the Ohio State Fair.

The Republican governor and his wife, Fran DeWine, will tour livestock barns in the early evening Thursday and later join in a campfire at the Natural Resources Park, where they will then spend the night.

The late Gov. Jim Rhodes, an ardent fair supporter, started the overnighting tradition.

DeWine opened the 166th edition of the fair Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The fair runs through Aug. 4.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also plans stops at the fair Thursday morning, including the Ohio Farm Bureau's "Land and Living" exhibit.