Governor fears 'pause' of J&J shots could increase hesitancy

Rick Bowmer/AP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's Republican governor said Thursday he was concerned that the U.S. decision to recommend a “pause” in use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could make it more difficult to reach rural and minority communities.

Gov. Spencer Cox said the single dose vaccine had helped expand vaccine administration to the state's smaller, isolated towns that are harder to reach. Cox said the pause in distribution “shouldn’t disrupt us much” but “could slow things down in getting to those harder-to-reach communities," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.