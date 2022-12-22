Governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite warnings reported to the department.
Terri Ricks, who has been serving as interim secretary for six weeks, was named secretary of the department Wednesday. Ricks has been leading since former head Marketa Garner Walters resigned in November after a second young child died in Baton Rouge from a fentanyl overdose.