Governor: State's 1st coronavirus peak still weeks away

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The peak of the coronavirus outbreak is still a few weeks away for Fairfield County, more than a month away for New Haven County and may not hit the eastern part of the state until June, Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday.

“The next few weeks are going to be tough,” the Democratic governor said during an interview with Connecticut Public Radio. “The state is as well prepared as we can be with the things that we control.”

He also expressed frustration with not being able to get ventilators, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies from the federal government.

Lamont said he talked on Sunday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and repeated his plea that Connecticut be considered part of a hot spot region that includes New York for the purpose of federal government allocation of medical supplies and equipment. Lamont said the state’s orders for medical equipment are being delayed because of surging demand and competition from other states.

“I'm asking a lot of front-line responders to go to war and I'm not giving them all the protection that they deserve,” he said. “I know what a priority that is. We're working our hearts out and we're going to get through this.”

As of Sunday, nearly 5,700 state residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 189 deaths have been deemed as being associated with it. Fairfield County has been hit the hardest, with more than 3,000 confirmed cases and 96 deaths.

Lamont said that since the coronavirus peaks in Connecticut will occur at different times, hospitals in non-peak areas can transfer equipment and supplies to hospitals in peak areas. He said hospitals across the state have unified to treat COVID-19 patients and share supplies.

“Most importantly is ventilators right now,” he said. “We have a limited supply. The federal government’s been, let’s say, a little slow in giving the state access to what we need there. We put in our order months ago.”

Lamont also announced Monday that he was launching a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” public service announcement campaign in partnership with the Connecticut Broadcasters Association. The radio and television campaign will tell state residents in English and Spanish they have to stay home in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.