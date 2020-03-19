Gov. Reynolds says Iowa virus cases climbs to 44

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about the state's response to COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about the state's response to COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gov. Reynolds says Iowa virus cases climbs to 44 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has climbed to 44, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

The number of positive cases was up from 38 on Wednesday and followed Reynolds' order earlier in the week for restaurants, bars and other public gathering spots to close for two weeks. Legislators also have suspended the Legislature and the state has ended in-person classes at the three public universities.

Three of the positive cases were from residents of Polk County, one was from someone in Muscatine County, one was from Dubuque County and one was from a Johnson County resident.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Reynolds and Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state public health medical director, declined to give specifics in answer to questions about whether there were enough testing kits or protective equipment for health care workers.

Instead, they emphasized the need to take simple actions that would slow the spread of the disease, especially frequently washing hands, staying away from large groups and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others.

Pedati noted that most of those who contract the illness will suffer only minor mild symptoms.

“Not everybody does need to be tested and in fact many of us probably will never need to be tested," she said. “Most of us, about 80%, would experience only a very mild kind of illness, similar to a cold or flu type illness."

The primary reason to be tested is to help doctors figure out how to treat someone who is seriously ill, Pedati said.

Reynolds noted the state has increased staffing at its hygienic laboratory and now could process 400 tests daily. Some tests also can be sent to national labs.

Although California has issued “shelter in place” orders for some counties, Reynolds said there are no plans for a similar move in Iowa.

“That's not on the table or something we're considering,." she said.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak