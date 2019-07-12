Gov. Baker sends union fees bill back to state lawmakers

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is recommending changes to a bill that would let unions representing public workers charge non-members costs associated with representing them through the grievance process.

The bill was given final approval last week in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate and sent to Baker's desk. The Republican returned it to lawmakers on Friday.

The governor is seeking changes he says would still let unions work with non-members, charge them for representation, and provide access to the information public employee unions need to communicate with members and non-members.

But Baker opposes language in the bill that would grant union officials access to information like the cellphone numbers of non-union members.

The bill is a response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that threatened to weaken the finances of public unions.