  • Gorham’s Pond Photo: /

    Gorham’s Pond

    Gorham’s Pond

    Photo: /
Photo: /
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Gorham’s Pond

Gorham’s Pond

Photo: /

Gorham’s Pond’s tide gates flushing and cleaning spring schedule is as follows:

 Opening on Friday, March 27

 Closing on Monday, April 6.

Tide gates cannot be operated following extensive rain events or a series of very high tides because of the large volume of water flowing over the dam. The opening or closing of gates may be delayed, dependent on weather.