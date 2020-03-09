https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Gorham-s-Pond-announces-flushing-cleaning-15117243.php
Gorham’s Pond announces flushing, cleaning schedule
Gorham’s Pond’s tide gates flushing and cleaning spring schedule is as follows:
Opening on Friday, March 27
Closing on Monday, April 6.
Tide gates cannot be operated following extensive rain events or a series of very high tides because of the large volume of water flowing over the dam. The opening or closing of gates may be delayed, dependent on weather.
