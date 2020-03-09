Gorham’s Pond announces flushing, cleaning schedule

Gorham’s Pond’s tide gates flushing and cleaning spring schedule is as follows:

Opening on Friday, March 27

Closing on Monday, April 6.

Tide gates cannot be operated following extensive rain events or a series of very high tides because of the large volume of water flowing over the dam. The opening or closing of gates may be delayed, dependent on weather.