Darien golfer arrested after allegedly supplying drinks to underage caddie

A Wee Burn Country Club golfer was arrested after he allegedly supplied his underage golfer alcholic beverages on the course and in the club bar.

Darien Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on June 25 where the driver of one of the vehicles, a 20-year-old Stamford man, was arrested and charged with DUI.

While being interviewed during that incident, Darien Police the man said he had consumed alcohol while at work as a caddy at Wee Burn Country Club. Through investigative means, police said they determined that the suspect in the DUI case had caddied for Darien resident Blaine Hurty, 43, earlier in the day, prior to the accident.

Throughout the day, Hurty allegedly provided several drinks for both the suspect and a second caddie, who are both under 21 years old. Both Hurty and the suspect in the DUI case became intoxicated, police said, with Hurty urging the caddies to consume alcohol by having small contests on the course, the loser of which would have to consume an entire alcohol drink. Darien Police allege Hurdy was reported as being somewhat forceful in encouraging the two caddies to drink.

Towards the end of the round, police said Hurty was too intoxicated to continue playing, allowing the caddies to play in his place. At the conclusion of the round, Hurty allegedly invited the suspect into the club bar where he provided him with an additional drink. The caddie asked for a beer, but police said Hurdy provided him with straight vodka.

The two parted ways, police said, without Hurty offering the caddie any safe means of going home. It was at this time that the suspect got into his car, against the wishes of the second caddie, police said, and drove away ultimately becoming involved in a motor vehicle crash. Numerous attempts to contact Blaine Hurty went unanswered, police said.

An arrest warrant for providing alcohol to minors and second degree reckless endangerment was applied for, and granted. Hurty turned himself in to Darien Police and was processed for the above charges, and released on a $10,000 court set bond. Hurty is due in court on Aug. 26.

“My client mistakenly believed that the caddies were of age. In addition, some of the allegations are grossly embellished or entirely false,” said Hurty’s attorney, Eugene Riccio.