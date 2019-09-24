Golf fundraiser will be Friday at Wee Burn Country Club

Hackers for Hope co-founder, Tim Brown, with his oncologist, Dr. Paul Weinstein. What started out as a patient/doctor relationship blossomed into a decades-long friendship.

The 31st annual Hackers For Hope event will be held on Friday evening September 27th at Wee Burn Beach Club in Rowayton.

Hackers For Hope, which was started by cancer survivors and Darienites Al Smith and Tim Brown, supports cancer research and treatment programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Bennett Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and the Cannonball Kids Cancer Foundation. Over the years, Hackers For Hope has raised over $16 million.

This year, a group of marathon golfers will play from dawn to dusk on September 27th and friends, family and colleagues sponsor them. In addition, there is an 18 hole golf outing which will take place concurrently on the Wee Burn Country Club golf course. When the weather cooperates, the marathon golfers are able to play over 100 holes of golf. For a list of participants, please visit hackersforhope.org/hackers/. After golf, there will be a cocktail party at Wee Burn Beach Club in Rowayton. Pure Insurance is our event sponsor.

Tickets are $65 per person. Tickets are available and donations can be made online at hackersforhope.org. For more information, please contact Susan Graham at mscgraham4@gmail.com or 203-273-8881.