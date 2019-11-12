Giving thanks: Darien honors veterans

Veterans from the Darien Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6933 on Noroton Avenue were honored in Darien's Veterans Day ceremony. From left, Larry Hunter, John Driscoll, Pete Kenyon, Dennis Clayburn, and Lenny Hunter.

At 11 a.m. sharp on Nov. 11, about 100 people gathered in front of Veterans Memorial Circle at Darien Town Hall to honor all those who served or are serving in the military.

Dave Polett, chairman of Darien’s Monuments & Ceremonies Commission, led the service. He told the crowd they should be thankful for all those who have served their country, since if it weren’t for them, everyone’s lives would not be free.

“I would like to thank every single veteran for putting on that uniform and doing what you do so I get the liberty and the freedom to do what I do, and all the rest of us,” Polett said.

Lenny Hunter, Dennis Clayborne, Pete Kenyon, Larry Hunter, and John Driscoll — all veterans from the Darien Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6933 on Noroton Avenue in Darien — stood on the grass inside the circle.

Each of them took turns placing red, white, and blue carnations, as well an evergreen bough and laurel wreath, on a plaque that says Veterans Memorial Circle.

Veterans from all conflicts were acknowledged at the event, including World War II veteran Charles (Chick) Scribner — who recently had a street named after him as part of the town's Wartime Veterans Street Sign Program — as well as those who served in other branches of the military including the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Cold War.

Town officials in attendance included First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, former Selectman Susan Marks, as well as David Martin, Sarah Neumann, and Christa McNamara, who are newly elected selectmen.

Stevenson read from the Town of Darien proclamation: “At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, 101 years ago today, the armistice marking the end of World War I was signed and Armistice Day was nationally observed,” she said.

She added that President Eisenhower, as an expression of gratitude and to honor all those who served in the U.S. armed forces, signed a bill in 1954 proclaiming this day as Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is the occasion “on which we remember, recognize, and honor our servicemen and women for their unselfish service in all of our wars and military actions including those serving in our armed services today,” Stevenson said.

She said town residents cannot reiterate often enough “to all our veterans our immense debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they have made in serving our country and we want them to know how proud we are of them.”

Polett gave a chronicled timeline of the history of Veterans Day. Little known fact: “They signed their treaty at 5 a.m. in a train car,” he said.

The Monuments and Ceremonies Commission has held a Veterans Day event in town every year since 1992, when the commission was formed.

“On Veterans Day, we now commemorate the lives of those whose ultimate sacrifice made it possible for us to stand here today,” Polett said. “Veterans Day is not only for the living veterans but also for those who have passed.”

sfox@darientimes.com