Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park RYAN J. FOLEY and MARGERY A. BECK, Associated Press July 23, 2022 Updated: July 23, 2022 10:26 a.m.
A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said.
The victims from Cedar Falls, Iowa — identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety as Tyler Schmidt, 42; Sarah Schmidt, 42; and Lulu Schmidt, 6 — were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Des Moines.
RYAN J. FOLEY and MARGERY A. BECK