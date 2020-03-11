Giffords endorses Biden in Democratic presidential race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Tucson Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is endorsing Joe Biden for President.

Giffords said Wednesday that Biden was there for her after she was shot in a 2011 assassination attempt, and he's supported her efforts to enact strong gun-control laws.

The gun-control group that carries Giffords' name also threw its support behind the former vice president. Giffords' husband, Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly, announced his endorsement for Biden earlier this month.

Biden's campaign has quickly picked up momentum since his decisive win in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 2. Biden is scheduled to debate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Phoenix on Sunday.