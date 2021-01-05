Gianforte sets guidelines for lifting mask mandate

Montana's governor said he will lift the statewide mask mandate put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after more vulnerable people receive vaccines and the Legislature sends him a bill to protect businesses, schools, churches and nonprofits from lawsuits if they follow public health guidelines.
Gov. Greg Gianforte did not say how many or what percentage of the most vulnerable would have to be vaccinated to trigger the lifting of the mask mandate put in place by former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat.