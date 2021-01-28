Gianforte repeats campaign promises in State of the State

Thom Bridge/AP

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte outlined his priorities, including attracting more business to the state, implementing new limits on abortion access, and removing coronavirus-related mandates, during his first State of the State address Thursday evening.

The state’s first Republican governor in 16 years delivered his address in the House chamber of the state’s Capitol. Virtual viewing options were available for legislators but many Republican lawmakers attended the address unmasked and without observing social distancing measures.