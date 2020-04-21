Gerry Mulligan jazz challenge announced for high school students

Gerry Mulligan, Saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, Saxophonist Photo: San Antonio Express-News Photo: San Antonio Express-News Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Gerry Mulligan jazz challenge announced for high school students 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

High school musicians are encouraged to participate in the first “Gerry’s Jazz Challenge” by submitting a video performance of Gerry Mulligan’s “Idol Gossip” via Instagram.

Free lead sheets and charts will be available on the Gerry Mulligan website. An educational video for teachers will also be provided. While former Darien resident Gerry Mulligan popularized the use of the baritone saxophone as a solo instrument, students can submit “Idol Gossip” on the instrument of their choice.

Entries must be submitted by April 30, and should be submitted by posting to Instagram.

Related: Darien High School students receive Gerry Mulligan Scholarship

Entry forms can be found at https://www.gerrymulligan.com/2020-gerrys-jazz-challenge/. Two top performers will be awarded $500 each, two runner up performances will be awarded $250 each and five honorable mentions will be awarded $100 each. Additionally, the teacher with the highest number of student participants will receive a hard rubber baritone saxophone mouthpiece courtesy of JodyJazz. Each year, the Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation hosts this contest to introduce students to Gerry’s music in honor of Music in Our Schools Month (March) and Jazz Appreciation Month (April).

The Gerry & Franca Mulligan Foundation is a 501(C)(3) charitable foundation, established to fulfill Gerry’s wishes to provide music education and free music to young musicians, donate musical instruments to inner city schools, and to perpetuate the music of Gerry Mulligan.