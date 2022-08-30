Germany upbeat on energy security; Russia cuts gas to France

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his country is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage because of Russia's squeeze on European gas supplies, even as fears grow about the juggernaut of rising prices that will likely hit consumers across the continent this winter.
Scholz spoke at the start of a two-day government retreat, attended also by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which will focus on the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the energy supply in Europe.