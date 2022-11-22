Germany to wind down Mali military mission by mid-2024

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Tuesday that it plans to wind down the country's participation in a U.N. military mission in Mali by the middle of 2024.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said in a brief statement that the government will propose to parliament granting a final one-year extension to the mission in Mali in May “to allow this deployment to be phased out in a structured way after 10 years.” The idea is to take account of elections in Mali that are expected in February 2024, he said.