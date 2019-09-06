Germany's Merkel faces balancing act in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Beijing, where she faces the challenge of balancing human rights concerns and economic discussions with one of Germany's largest trading partners.

Merkel is meeting Friday morning with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and will dine with President Xi Jinping in the evening.

China was Germany's biggest single trading partner last year, with trade totaling 199 billion euros ($218 billion). The relationship is important to Europe's largest economy, particularly as Germany is considered likely to enter a technical recession in the current quarter.

The economic ties make it harder for Merkel to satisfy a U.S. diplomat and activists who have urged her to raise human rights issues such as China's treatment of ethnic minorities and Hong Kong's three months of pro-democracy demonstrations.