Germany demands EU agency approve vaccine before Christmas KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 3:13 a.m.
1 of12 Christmas lights shine over a virtually empty shopping street in the old town of Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A woman walks by the old town's most famous traditional pub "Uerige', closed due to pending coronavirus lockdown measures, in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 People with masks pass a Christmas booth in the city center of Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 A few people walk at the old town Christmas market in front of the town hall in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Christmas lights shine in the city center of Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Lights on in an apartment building in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 The city centre and pedestrian zone are almost deserted in Dueren, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Due to the night-time exit restriction between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the people of in the city are only allowed to leave their apartment for important reasons. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP) Henning Kaiser/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 People walk in the main pedestrian zone in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The German government is calling on citizens to forgo Christmas shopping two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 People queue in front of a shop in the city center of Essen, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Decoraters put a special offer advertising for the next two days at a shopping window in the city center of Essen, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Germany goes into a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 People walk in the main pedestrian zone in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The German government is calling on citizens to forgo Christmas shopping two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for a press conference in Berlin, Germany. Germany’s health minister has expressed impatience that the European Union is still waiting for its regulatory agency to approve a coronavirus vaccine. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's health minister further increased the pressure on the European Union’s regulatory agency, demanding that it approve a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas, the dpa news agency reported Tuesday.
“Our goal is an approval before Christmas so that we can still start vaccinating this year,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said late Monday.
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER