Germany, France, UK, condemn North Korean missile launches

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Germany, France and Britain are strongly condemning the dozen sets of ballistic missile launches by North Korea since May and are urging Pyongyang to engage in “meaningful negotiations” with the United States on its nuclear and missile programs.

The three European countries say the tests, “including what appears to be a medium-range missile launched from underwater,” undermine regional security and violate unanimously adopted Security Council resolutions.

They issued a joint statement after Germany’s U.N. ambassador briefed the council privately Wednesday on implementation of sanctions against North Korea.

The three countries urge North Korea to take “concrete steps” in new talks with the U.S. They say that should be done “with a view to abandoning all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.”