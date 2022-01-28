German woman allegedly took 6yo daughter to watch IS stoning

BERLIN (AP) — A German who allegedly took her young daughter to watch a woman being stoned while in Islamic State-held territory in Syria has been charged with membership in the extremist group and other offenses, federal prosecutors said Friday.

The woman, identified only as Romiena S. in keeping with German privacy laws, was arrested at Frankfurt airport when she arrived on Oct. 7 among a group of women and children repatriated from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected IS members were held.