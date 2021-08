BERLIN (AP) — The number of unemployed people in Germany declined slightly in August, unusually for the summer month, while the country's jobless rate remained steady at 5.6%, official statistics showed Tuesday.

In its last jobs report before a national election on Sept. 26, the Federal Labor Agency said that 2.578 million were registered as unemployed in August. That was 12,000 lower than in July and 377,000 lower than a year earlier.