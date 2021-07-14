German president joins campaign to reinvigorate vaccinations July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 10:34 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier attends a ceremony to honor people for their services during the coronavirus pandemic with state's cross of merit at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany. Germany’s president appealed to hesitant compatriots on Wednesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding to efforts by top politicians to reinvigorate the country's inoculation campaign as case numbers have begun to creep higher. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this May 14, 2021 file photo, German federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits the temporary corona treatment centre on the Exhibition Grounds in Berlin, Germany. Germany’s president appealed to hesitant compatriots on Wednesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding to efforts by top politicians to reinvigorate the country's inoculation campaign as case numbers have begun to creep higher. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/pool via AP, File) Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A face mask sits discarded in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, early Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president appealed Wednesday to hesitant compatriots to get vaccinated against COVID-19, adding to efforts by top politicians to reinvigorate the country's inoculation campaign as infection numbers have begun to creep higher.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s video message came a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel urged German residents to get the shot.