German lockdown loopholes criticized as deaths hit new high Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 8:09 a.m.
1 of11 A volunteer stands inside the new open Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 People wait at the entrance of a new open coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center in the 'Erika-Hess-Ice-Stadium' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 A person is guided in a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Erika-Hess-Ice-Stadium' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine are distributed at that vaccination center in Berlin. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 The head of the Robert Koch Institute, German national agency and research institute, responsible for disease control and prevention, Lothar Wieler, briefs the media during a press conference on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease situation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. ( John MacDougall/Pool via AP) John MacDougall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 The head of the Robert Koch Institute, German national agency and research institute, responsible for disease control and prevention, Lothar Wieler, briefs the media during a press conference on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease situation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. ( John MacDougall/Pool via AP) John MacDougall/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 People stay in the new open Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Anneliese Spies, center, 88 years old, waits for her husband after she receives an injection against the COVID-19 disease with the vaccine of Biontech/Pfizer at the Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Volunteers stand inside the new open Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Anneliese Spies, second from right, 88 years old, has a preliminary talk about the injection against the COVID-19 disease the vaccine of Biontech/Pfizer with doctor Christopher Rommel, right, at the Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Anneliese Spies, left, 88 years old, receives an injection against the COVID-19 disease with the vaccine of Biontech/Pfizer by doctor Christopher Rommel, right, at the Erika-Hess-Eissatdion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 FILE - In this Monday, April 20, 2020 file photo, a man with a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks past a Galeria Kaufhof warehouse as it is closed in Essen, Germany. German Federal Statistical Office released the preliminary figure for Germany’s gross domestic product and said the German economy shrank by 5 percent in the pandemic year 2020. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
Germany has too many loopholes in its coronavirus lockdown rules, the head of the country's disease control agency said as figures published Thursday showed the highest number of daily deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Robert Koch Institute said 1,244 deaths from coronavirus were confirmed in Germany in one day up to Thursday, taking the total number to 43,881. There were also 25,164 newly confirmed cases, putting Germany’s total known infections close to 2 million.