Georgia's Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican David Perdue is furthering his embrace of debunked claims that Georgia's 2020 presidential election was wrongly decided by joining a lawsuit claiming that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state's most populous county in the 2020 general election.
The suit, filed Friday, amplifies claims that the former senator has made this week since entering the 2022 Republican primary for governor on Monday, saying he wouldn't have certified Georgia's 2020 results if he had been governor then. Former President Donald Trump is backing Perdue in his challenge to incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, saying in an endorsement Monday that Kemp has been “very weak” on “election integrity."